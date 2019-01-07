Panthers' Thomas Davis: Wants to return in 2019

Davis wants to return for one more season with the Panthers, David Newton of ESPN reports. "I understand that there's a whole business side of things that has to take place," Davis said. "My whole mindset and everything I want to do is totally surrounded in coming back and playing here. Hopefully, they share that same sentiment."

The 35-year-old Davis is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year after racking up 79 tackles and six passes defensed in 2018. Considering his per-game average of 6.6 tackles is right in line with his production over the preceding four seasons, the 14-year veteran seems like he could still be of use to Carolina in 2019.