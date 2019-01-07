Panthers' Thomas Davis: Wants to return in 2019
Davis wants to return for one more season with the Panthers, David Newton of ESPN reports. "I understand that there's a whole business side of things that has to take place," Davis said. "My whole mindset and everything I want to do is totally surrounded in coming back and playing here. Hopefully, they share that same sentiment."
The 35-year-old Davis is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year after racking up 79 tackles and six passes defensed in 2018. Considering his per-game average of 6.6 tackles is right in line with his production over the preceding four seasons, the 14-year veteran seems like he could still be of use to Carolina in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Best Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....