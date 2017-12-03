Panthers' Thomas Davis: Will play Week 13

Davis (hamstring) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Saints, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Davis suffered a strained hamstring in last week's win over the Jets and was never more than a limited participant this week, but he will fight through the injury Sunday. The veteran linebacker will hope to slow down the Saints rushing attack of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara.

