Panthers' Thomas Davis: Will play Week 13
Davis (hamstring) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Saints, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Davis suffered a strained hamstring in last week's win over the Jets and was never more than a limited participant this week, but he will fight through the injury Sunday. The veteran linebacker will hope to slow down the Saints rushing attack of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara.
