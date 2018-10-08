Panthers' Thomas Davis: Will start Sunday

Davis will start Sunday against the Redskins, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Davis has yet to play this season due to a suspension for violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. He'll only see limited snaps Sunday, which could limit his IDP value in his first game back. Look for David Mayo to return to a backup role now that Davis is playing.

