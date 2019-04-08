Duarte signed a contract with the Panthers on Monday, Bryan Strickland of the team's official site reports.

Duarte played in the AAF for the Arizona Hotshots, logging eight catches (on 12 targets) for 111 yards and two touchdowns over eight games. The 24-year-old was a seventh-round pick by the Dolphins in 2016 and hasn't played in an NFL game since appearing in one contest with Miami during his rookie season.