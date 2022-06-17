Fletcher is expected to compete with J.J. Jansen for the Panthers' starting long snapper role this offseason, Joseph Person of The Athletic reports.

Fletcher never got the chance to take control of this starting job during his rookie year, as he was placed on the injured reserve list with a season-ending hip injury in August of 2021. The sixth-round pick was drafted presumably to take over this job from 13-year starter Jansen. Instead, the two long snappers will have to battle it out in training camp now that Fletcher is nearly a year out from his initial injury.