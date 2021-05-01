Panthers' Thomas Fletcher: Long snapper goes to Carolina By RotoWire Staff May 1, 2021 at 5:25 pm ET1 min read The Panthers selected Fletcher in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 222nd overall.Fletcher, an Alabama product, will compete for the long snapper job as a member of the Panthers. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.