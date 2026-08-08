Panthers' Thomas Incoom: Tallies three tackles in HOF Game

Incoom (shoulder) recorded three tackles (two solo) during the Panthers' 33-30 win over the Cardinals in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.

Incoom was cleared to play in Thursday's exhibition game after fully recovering from offseason shoulder surgery that he underwent in June, and he played a total of 42 snaps (36 on defense, six on special teams). Incoom has contributed mostly on special teams since entering the league in 2023 and will likely reprise that role for the upcoming season. He finished the 2025 regular season with 17 tackles (nine solo) across 17 games.