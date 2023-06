The Panthers claimed Evans off waivers Thursday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports

Evans signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in May but was let go by the team Tuesday. The Panthers wasted little time picking up Evans, who rushed for 525 yards and six touchdowns on 83 carries in 2022 with Louisville. He'll now compete for a depth role in Carolina's backfield, which is currently led by Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard.