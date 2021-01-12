Stevens played one game as a rookie, rushing four times for 24 yards in Week 17's loss to the Saints.

Stevens was actually drafted by New Orleans in the seventh round last year, but landed on Carolina's practice squad in mid-November. The 6-5, 235-pounder played quarterback in college, but has been groomed for a utility role in the NFL, hence his work as a ball-carrier in the Panthers' season finale. Given his unique skill set, it'll be intriguing to see whether the team opts to bring Stevens back for the 2021 campaign.