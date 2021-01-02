The Panthers signed Stevens to the active roster Saturday, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Stevens is set to make his NFL debut in Sunday's matchup against the Saints, who selected him in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. While Stevens is officially listed as a tight end, he played some quarterback in college, and the Saints drafted him for Taysom Hill-like purposes. It's unclear exactly how he'll be utilized in Week 17, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Stevens utilized in a gadget role.