Tremble (hip) is active for Sunday's Week 17 clash against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Tremble will be available to continue splitting snaps with veteran Ian Thomas at tight end versus Tampa Bay in Sunday's critical divisional battle. The second-year pro heads into the contest with back-to-back two-catch outings, but the position retains only a modest role in Carolina's passing attack.