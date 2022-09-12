Tremble caught his only target for one yard in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Browns.
Tremble caught the ball on the two-yard line but couldn't find his way into the end zone on his only touch. Interestingly, he also played only half as many snaps as teammate Ian Thomas, who caught two passes for 53 yards, clouding the picture on who Carolina's top tight end is.
