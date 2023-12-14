Tremble (hip) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

Meanwhile, fellow tight ends Hayden Hurst (concussion) and Ian Thomas (ankle) have yet to practice this week, giving the pair just one more chance to rejoin Tremble in drills before the Panthers potentially make rulings on the availability of all three players ahead of Sunday's game versus the Falcons. With Hurst out the last four games, Tremble has played at least 65 percent of the snaps in each of his three appearances but hauled in only three of seven targets for 13 yards and one touchdown during that span.