Tremble caught three of four targets for 38 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 16-14 loss to the Buccaneers.

With Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle, IR) out for the Week 18 divisional matchup, Tremble assumed more of a receiving role in the Panthers' tight end room. The Notre Dame product finished as Carolina's third-leading receiver and caught Bryce Young's first touchdown pass of the day. Tremble has appeared in all 17 of the Panthers' regular-season games this year, catching 27 of 37 targets for 249 yards and two touchdowns. Carolina now needs Atlanta to beat New Orleans on Sunday to force a three-way tie for the NFC South title. In that scenario, the Panthers would hold the tiebreaker and make the playoffs as the NFC's No. 4 seed.