Tremble was not targeted during Monday night's 20-9 loss to the 49ers.

The Notre Dame product has now gone without a reception in three of the Panthers' last four games, suggesting he's clearly behind Ja'Tavion Sanders in the team's tight-end corps. Tremble has appeared in all 12 of Carolina's games this season, catching 19 of 25 targets for 184 yards and a touchdown. He'll likely play another depth role in the Week 13 matchup against the Rams.