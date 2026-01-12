Tremble caught all three of his targets for 22 yards during Saturday's 34-31 wild-card round loss to the Rams.

Tremble made his presence felt during the Panthers' wild-card loss, finishing as the team's third-leading receiver while hauling in all of his targets. The fifth-year pro from Notre Dame signed a two-year extension with Carolina last offseason and quickly validated the move, setting career highs in both receptions (27) and yards (249) during the 2025 season. With Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle, IR) and Mitchell Evans all under contract for 2026, Carolina's tight end room will likely remain crowded heading into next season.