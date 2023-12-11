Tremble caught one of three targets for two yards in Sunday's 28-6 loss to the Saints.
Tremble found the stat sheet but barely produced any yardage. Considering he's reached double-digit yardage only four times in 12 games, though, Tremble's Sunday output was close to his usual performance.
