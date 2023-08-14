Tremble caught his only target for a 12-yard gain in Saturday's 27-0 preseason loss to the Jets.

Tremble is striving to hold off Stephen Sullivan to serve as Carolina's third tight end this season, with Giovanni Ricci featuring more at fullback. A third-round pick in 2021, Tremble boasts 39 catches through 33 career games and could find targets even harder to come by this season following the signing of veteran tight end Hayden Hurst. Should he keep his roster spot, Tremble figures to rotate with Ian Thomas in a backup capacity.