Tremble caught all three of his targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Cardinals.

Tremble played as the Panthers' No. 2 tight end for the second consecutive week, logging 35 offensive snaps compared to Ja'Tavion Sanders' 56 on Sunday. Sanders also played his best game as a pro, catching seven of nine targets for 54 yards, so it appears likely that Tremble will remain Carolina's top reserve tight end as the season progresses. Still, the Notre Dame product was relatively productive despite playing a limited role in Week 2 and will look to build on that effort in Week 3 against the Falcons.