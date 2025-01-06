Tremble caught two of his three targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-38 overtime win over the Falcons.

The 24-year-old capped off his 2024 campaign on a high note Sunday, recording his third-highest receiving yardage total of the season and hauling in his second touchdown. However, Tremble was outpaced by rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, who logged three catches for 35 yards on five targets, marking the second time Sanders has surpassed him since returning from a neck injury in the Week 14 loss to the Eagles. Tremble appeared in 12 games for the Panthers this season, catching 23 of his 32 targets for 234 yards and two touchdowns.