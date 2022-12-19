site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Tommy Tremble: Catches two passes
Tremble caught two of three targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Steelers.
Tremble entered Sunday with merely one reception for two yards since Week 9, so his production was a nice improvement even if his impact was limited overall.
