Tremble (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Tremble missed Week 13 but then returned for Week 14 and took 65 percent of snaps on offense in a 28-6 loss to New Orleans. That was actually his smallest snap share since Hayden Hurst entered concussion protocol in early November, and with Hurst now expected to miss the rest of the season, Tremble is locked in as Carolina's top tight end. Ian Thomas (ankle) also will be out this week, but it's worth noting that Tremble has yet to see more than three targets in a game this season even though Carolina's tight end group often has been thinned out by injuries.