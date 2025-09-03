default-cbs-image
Tremble (back) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's season opener at Jacksonville.

The Panther activated Tremble from the PUP list on Aug. 21, giving him two and a half weeks to ramp up for Week 1. He's ready, and may even be a nominal starter, but Ja'Tavion Sanders figures to run more routes and get more playing time in passing situations.

