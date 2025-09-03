Panthers' Tommy Tremble: Cleared for Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tremble (back) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's season opener at Jacksonville.
The Panther activated Tremble from the PUP list on Aug. 21, giving him two and a half weeks to ramp up for Week 1. He's ready, and may even be a nominal starter, but Ja'Tavion Sanders figures to run more routes and get more playing time in passing situations.
