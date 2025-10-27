Tremble caught his only target for four yards in Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Bills.

Since the return of Ja'Tavion Sanders in the Panthers' Week 7 win over the Jets, Tremble's offensive role has decreased. During that span, he's caught both of his targets for just four yards. Although Sanders also underwhelmed in the Week 8 loss (3-19-0), he played three more offensive snaps than Tremble. Expect Tremble to remain Carolina's No. 2 tight end in the Week 9 matchup against the Packers, likely with limited involvement in the passing game.