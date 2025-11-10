Tremble was not targeted during Sunday's 17-7 loss to the Saints.

The 25-year-old was Carolina's only active tight end who failed to draw a target in Sunday's loss, while Ja'Tavion Sanders caught all five of his targets for 32 yards and Mitchell Evans couldn't catch his lone look. Over the Panthers last four games, Tremble has caught just two of three targets for four yards, cementing his status as a blocker rather than a receiving threat. He'll likely maintain a similar role in the Week 11 matchup against the Falcons.