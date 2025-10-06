Tremble caught one of two targets for seven yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Dolphins.

The 25-year-old drew his second consecutive start in Week 5 while Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle) remained sidelined, but he wasn't a major part of the Panthers' offensive game plan. Tremble was targeted just twice despite playing 49 offensive snaps, while reserve tight end Mitchell Evans found the end zone for the second game in a row. With Xavier Legette returning from injury and Jimmy Horn making his NFL debut, Tremble likely wasn't needed as much in the passing game. He may draw another start in the Week 6 matchup against the Cowboys if Sanders is unable to play.