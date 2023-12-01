Tremble (hip) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Tremble played more than three-fourths of Carolina's offensive snaps the past two weeks with Hayden Hurst in concussion protocol, only to suffer an injury of his own toward the end of last week's loss to the Titans. With Hurst out again and Tremble also expected to sit, Ian Thomas and Stephen Sullivan are set up to take most of Carolina's tight end snaps. Neither Thomas nor Sullivan has much of a track record of converting playing time into targets, though the same can be said of Tremble.