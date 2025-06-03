Tremble (back) is expected to retake the field during the preseason but isn't likely to be ready for the start of training camp, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

The tight end underwent surgery to address a back issue in mid-May, and while it was initially reported that Tremble was on track to return for the start of training camp, it sounds like his recovery will stretch until late August. That opens the door for second-year pro Ja'Tavion Sanders and rookie fifth-rounder Mitchell Evans to compete for expanded first-team reps and potentially even expanded regular-season roles. Tremble is the best blocker in Carolina's tight end corps however, which will assure him a significant role once he's fully healthy.