Panthers' Tommy Tremble: Faces competition with signing of Waller

Tremble could face competition atop the depth chart at tight end after Carolina signed Darren Waller to a one-year contract Wednesday, Mike Kaye of ESPN.com reports.

Regarded as a strong blocker, Tremble projects to enter his sixth season in Carolina as the team's starter, but he could end up ceding more work on obvious passing downs to Waller, who ended a one-year retirement in 2025 and delivered an impressive 24-283-6 receiving line on 34 targets over just six games with the Dolphins. Waller's receiving output was on par with Tremble's over his full 17-game slate with Carolina, as the latter contributed 27 catches for 249 yards and two touchdowns on 37 targets. The modest catch and yardage totals were all career highs for Tremble, who now appears likely to take a step back statistically in 2026 if Waller emerges as Carolina's top pass-catching tight end.