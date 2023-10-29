Tremble caught two of three targets for four yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 15-13 win over the Texans.

The third-year tight end elevated to catch a one-yard TD from Bryce Young late in the first quarter, Tremble's second score of the season. Those are also his only two red-zone targets of the year, but with Young showing signs of progress in recent weeks and veteran TE Hayden Hurst offering little as a pass-catcher, Tremble could work his way into a bigger role in the offense over the second half.