Tremble caught four of six targets for 24 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Broncos.

The Panthers continue to use three tight ends heavily on offense, and Tremble has settled in as the do-it-all tight member of the trio, while Darren Waller is solely a pass catcher and Mitchell Evans focuses on blocking. Tremble doesn't have nearly the upside of Waller, but the former still draws Bryce Young's eye in the red zone. On the year, Tremble is up to 21 grabs for 179 yards and three touchdowns on 30 targets across eight games. He's not an exciting fantasy option.