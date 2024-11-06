Tremble (back) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Tremble missed three of the past four games with a concussion and then back injury, including a 23-22 win over the Saints this past Sunday. He hasn't seen many targets this year, but his availability has been a major factor in rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders' playing time (or lack thereof). The Panthers may start to give Sanders more snaps even when Tremble is healthy, after the rookie caught four of five targets for a career-high 87 yards in the win over New Orleans. In any case, Tremble is set to return this Sunday against the Giants in Munich.