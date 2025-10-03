Tremble appears to be in line to serve as the Panthers' top tight end in Sunday's game against the Dolphins while Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle) remains out.

While Sanders was sidelined for last Sunday's 42-13 loss to the Patriots, Tremble stepped up to play a season-high 75 percent of the Panthers' offensive snaps, finishing with five catches for 42 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. Tremble could be headed for a similar snap share once again in Week 5, though his usage in the passing game may take a hit since the Panthers will get one of their key pass catchers (Xavier Legette) back from a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury.