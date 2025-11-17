Tremble caught one of two targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 30-27 overtime win over the Falcons.

Tremble made a major impact during overtime, catching a short pass from Bryce Young and turning it into a 54-yard gain to set up the game-winning field goal. He was one of five Panthers to top 50 receiving yards in Sunday's win and has now tallied 19 receptions for 184 yards and one touchdown across 11 contests. Although he led the Panthers' tight-end corps with 42 offensive snaps played, Ja'Tavion Sanders (4-22-0) remains the team's top receiving option at tight end. Expect Tremble to continue contributing primarily as a blocker in the Week 12 matchup against the 49ers.