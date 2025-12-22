Panthers' Tommy Tremble: Just one catch in Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tremble caught his only target for six yards during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Buccaneers.
It appears Tremble's role in Carolina's offense has shrunk over the past four games, as he's caught just four of seven targets for 21 yards during that span. The 25-year-old has appeared in all 15 of the Panthers' contests this year, tallying 205 receiving yards and one touchdown on 23 receptions. He'll likely have minimal fantasy value in the Week 17 matchup against the Seahawks.
