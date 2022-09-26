Tremble caught his only target for seven yards in Sunday's 22-14 win over the Saints.
Tremble trailed Ian Thomas in snaps at tight end and again was outproduced by fullback Giovanni Ricci in the passing game. Although neither Thomas nor Ricci managed more than 15 yards, Tremble still sports merely two catches for eight yards in three appearances this season.
