Tremble caught his only target for two yards in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Jaguars.

Tremble was dealing with a back injury prior to the Panthers' Week 1 loss and played just 29 offensive snaps -- 10 fewer than second-year tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders. Sanders also outpaced him in targets (three to one) and receptions (two to one), making it seem as if Tremble will serve as Carolina's No. 2 tight end this season. Game script likely played a role in Sanders increased playing time, as Carolina's large deficit in the fourth quarter favored Sanders' pass-catching skillset. Unless Carolina's defense improves in a Week 2 matchup against the Cardinals, Tremble figures to serve as the top backup.