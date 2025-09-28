Tremble is expected to serve as Carolina's starting tight end in Sunday's game against New England, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Ja'Tavion Sanders is inactive for Week 4 after injuring his ankle in last Sunday's win over the Falcons, so Tremble should see the bulk of the reps at tight end for Carolina once again. Following Sanders' early exit in the Week 3 victory, Tremble logged a season-high 57 percent snap share and finished with two catches for 16 yards on two targets.