Tremble (hip) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Darin Gantt of the Panther's official site reports.
Tremble has kicked off Week 17 prep with back-to-back capped sessions due to a hip issue, leaving him only one more opportunity to increase his reps before Carolina posts its third and final injury report of the week. If he's able to suit up Sunday in Tampa Bay, he'll continue to split TE reps with Ian Thomas, which has amounted to a 15-139-2 line on 28 targets for Tremble in 15 appearances this season.