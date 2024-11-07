Tremble (back) was a limited participant at practice Thursday.
Tremble logged a full practice Wednesday, so it seems there may have been a recent setback. If he can't get back to practicing in full Friday, he'll likely carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Giants.
More News
-
Panthers' Tommy Tremble: Full practice participant•
-
Panthers' Tommy Tremble: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Panthers' Tommy Tremble: Receives questionable tag for Sunday•
-
Panthers' Tommy Tremble: Limited in practice again•
-
Panthers' Tommy Tremble: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Tommy Tremble: Uneventful return from injury•