Tremble (hip) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Since playing 41 percent or less of the offensive snaps in each of the first four games of the season, Tremble has seen more than 50 percent in nine of the last 11 contests. His production hasn't matched the usage, as he's put together a combined 10-97-2 line on 20 targets during that stretch. Fellow tight end Ian Thomas has mustered a 14-103-0 line on 17 targets in that same span, so neither is an appealing TE option at this point. In any case, Tremble will have two more chances to get back to full ahead of Sunday's all-important outing at Tampa Bay.