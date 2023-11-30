Tremble (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

The third-year tight end seems to be trending in the right direction to play this weekend, as he's gone from logging a DNP at Wednesday's practice to a limited session Thursday. Tremble has appeared in all 11 games for Carolina thus far, catching 13 of his 16 targets for 84 yards and three touchdowns. With Hayden Hurst (concussion) missing his second consecutive practice Thursday, Tremble's status for Sunday's contest will be something to look out for.