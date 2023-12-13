Tremble (hip) was limited in practice Wednesday.

The Panthers' tight end group remains banged-up, as Hayden Hurst (concussion) and Ian Thomas (ankle) didn't practice at all to kick off Week 15 prep. Tremble at least managed some on-field work Wednesday, so he seems to be in the best spot, health-wise, among the trio, while Stephen Sullivan isn't dealing with an injury at the moment. Tremble's activity level Thursday and Friday should provide a sense of his potential to continue playing through his hip concern, as he did this past Sunday at New Orleans.