Tremble (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

The third-year tight end out of Notre Dame was unable to suit up for Carolina's Week 13 loss to the Buccaneers after not participating in two of the team's practices earlier that week. Tremble's injury designation will be something to look out for going forward, as the Panthers could very well be without both Hayden Hurst (concussion) and Stephen Sullivan (shoulder) in Week 14.