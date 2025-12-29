Tremble caught his lone target for six yards during Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Seahawks.

Tremble tied Chuba Hubbard for the third-most receiving yards on the Panthers during Sunday's loss, as the Seahawks' defense held Carolina to just 54 passing yards. Tremble, a fourth-year pro from Notre Dame, has now caught 24 of 33 targets for 211 yards and a touchdown across 16 appearances this season. With Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle) out for the rest of the year, Tremble will likely have an expanded role as a pass catcher in the Week 18 matchup against the Buccaneers on Saturday.