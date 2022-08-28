Tremble caught three of four targets for 23 yards in Friday's 21-0 preseason win over the Bills.

Tremble started at tight end and played one-third of Carolina's offensive snaps. He made a solid impact during that run, gearing himself up well for the regular season. While teammate Ian Thomas (ribs) is expected to return within the next week after being sidelined since Aug. 9, Tremble figures to be the Panthers' most-utilized tight end in the passing game. That role could give Tremble a good shot to improve on his 20 catches on 35 targets for 180 yards and a touchdown as a rookie last year.