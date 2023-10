Tremble caught both of his targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Dolphins.

Tremble had a highlight play, hurdling an attempted tackle after one of his receptions. With Ian Thomas (calf) sidelined, Tremble faces less competition for snaps behind starting tight end Hayden Hurst, who he was more productive than Sunday. Nonetheless, Tremble's overall stock is lukewarm at best in an underwhelming Panthers passing attack.