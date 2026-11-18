Tremble didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee issue, with head coach Dave Canales noting after the session that the tight end's injury is a "concern," Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Canales said the same about Darren Waller (knee), who was also a non-participant to open Week 11 prep. The practice activity of the Panthers' top two tight ends will thus warrant monitoring over the next two days to get a sense if either player will be available to play Sunday versus the Ravens. Beyond Tremble and Waller, the Panthers have three other tight ends -- Mitchell Evans, Feleipe Franks and Ja'Tavion Sanders -- on the 53-man roster.