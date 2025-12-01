Tremble caught one of two targets for two yards in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Rams.

The 25-year-old and Ja'Tavion Sanders have combined for two receptions on three targets for eight yards over the Panthers' last two games, suggesting rookie Mitchell Evans may be emerging as the team's top tight end. Tremble has now caught 20 of 27 targets for 186 yards and a touchdown across 13 appearances this season, and he likely will carry minimal fantasy value once Carolina returns from bye in the Week 15 matchup against the Saints.