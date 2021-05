The Panthers drafted Tremble in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 83rd overall.

Carolina brought in Dan Arnold to join Ian Thomas in the tight-end room this offseason, but neither of them can block like Tremble. The Notre Dame product is raw as a pass-catcher, but his tape is littered with plays where he puts defenders flat on their backs. Tremble could develop into a receiving asset in time, but his way onto the field as a rookie is through his blocking ability.